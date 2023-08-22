Vote against the NDC and NPP if you want change – Sam Ankrah to Ghanaians

Independent Presidential Hopeful, Dr. Sam Ankrah

Certified Global Economist, Businessman and 2024 Independent Presidential Hopeful, Dr. Sam Ankrah has urged Ghanaians to chart the change path they yearn for by voting firmly against the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party in the forthcoming 2024 general election.

He made this statement during an interview on GTV Breakfast Show on August 21, 2023.



Dr. Sam Ankrah is of a firm conviction that the two biggest political parties in Ghana have done nothing but a great disservice to the country and Ghanaians at large ever since the country returned to civilian rule over three decades ago. He mentioned that both parties are the reason Ghana is experiencing stunted growth both in physical development and economic growth.



According to him, all the two political parties do is play blame games and not live up to expectations in cases of corruption.

He said Ghana is in this poor state after all the arable lands we have because of the wrong choices our elected and appointed leaders make in the name of the nation.



He charged Ghanaians to leave behind the status quo of the NPP and NDC to allow some change to come into the country.



He added that the notion that a vote for an independent candidate is a waste of vote has to be changed. He acknowledged that even though there have been independent candidates who could not even pull a percentage during successive elections, that direction needs to be changed and corrected and he has come with that change.