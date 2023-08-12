Vote buyers can’t 'break the 8' – Alan Kyerematen tells delegates

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Alan Kyeremanten has asked delegates of the party not to vote for people who try to buy their votes with huge sums of money, explaining that such persons cannot win power for the party

The Former Minister for Trade and Industry stressed that his call on the delegates to vote for him was borne out of the series of requests made by the majority of the Ghanaian population who have promised to vote for him in the 2024 elections.



“Ghanaians have promised that they will vote for us if you bring Alan. Don’t sit here and say somebody has given you huge sums of money to start your business so you are going to vote for him, can the person break the eight?”, he asked without mentioning names.



Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen was speaking at a Delegate Durbar in the Bosomtwe Constituency during his six-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



“Ghanaians have said they know John Mahama is not coming to do anything different from what he did in his government but they still have hope in one person which is me”, he added.

He told delegates that it is Ghanaians as a whole who are calling on the NPP to break the eight and not delegates alone.



“Can it be possible for the party to break the 8 with only delegates present here?” he asked rhetorically



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on August 26 will hold its supper delegates conference to elect five out of the ten (10) presidential candidate aspirants for the final election on November 4, to elect their flagbearer.



Whoever wins will join the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.