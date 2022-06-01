Vote-buying by NDC, NPP threatening minor parties – Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The two major political parties in Ghana (NDC and NPP) have over the years engaged in vote-buying because they are resourceful, the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on Atinka TV, Kofi Akpaloo said that this situation has blocked the minority parties in Ghana from becoming the third force in Ghana’s elections as they are unable to raise resources to the level of the two leading parties.



The discussion on the weekend current affairs analysis programme centered on why smaller parties are struggling to break the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP.



Kofi Akpaloo, who was with the Independent People's Party before forming his own political party, said until this situation is addressed by the state, it will be difficult for the smaller parties to rub shoulders with the NDC and the NPP in elections.



“The major political parties go into vote-buying. That is the biggest challenge. There is so much vote-buying and the vote-buying cuts across the political parties' leaders,” he said.

He also blamed the media for not offering equal opportunities to the lesser-known political parties.



“The media is also focused on the NPP and the NDC. We invite you for programmes you don’t come, we send people to your shows but you don’t give them the opportunity,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



