Vote for E-levy Bill to propel socio-economic development - MPs told

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

E-levy Bill before Finance Committee of Parliament

Parliament resumes on December 20



Majority Leader defends E-levy Bill



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has urged his colleague MPs to vote overwhelmingly for the passage of the E-levy Transactions Bill.



The bill is currently before the Finance Committee of Parliament with members set to make considerations when the house resumes sitting on Monday, December 20, 2021.



Speaking at the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party on Sunday, December 19, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said revenue from the E-levy will be used to propel socio-economic development in various constituencies.

“The E-levy is a major booster for development. Don’t vote against it. It will help build schools, hospitals among others in your constituencies,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament has vowed to explore all legal avenues to get government to rescind the announced levy contained in the 2022 budget statement.



The caucus said it believes the E-levy when passed, will only incur more burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.



Parliament has already approved the 2022 Appropriations Bill with a decision on the E-levy Bill yet to be taken.