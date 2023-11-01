Vote for NDC for sustainable jobs – Collins Dauda to Constituents

Collins Dauda Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has urged his constituents to fight for the return of former president John Dramani Mahama by voting for him massively in the 2024 elections.

According to Collins Dauda, John Dramani is the only man who can help elevate the country and take us out of the ditch created by the Akufo-Addo government, hence the need for him to lead the country in 2025.



Speaking in Acheransu on a health walk exercise organised by NDC, he said they are determined to eradicate unemployment through job creation and help individuals set up their own businesses.



“John Mahama is the type of leader who works to ensure that the citizens are better off in their standard of living, and he creates jobs for both the educated and the uneducated, and we should bring him back by voting for him in 2024,” he said as aired on Rainbow Radio.

He urged the people to reject either Dr. Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong, who has been working with the failed Akufo-Addo since 2017.



“If Akufo-Addo has failed and couldn’t deliver, how can we say any of the people, such as Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, who worked with him, can do any better when given the chance?” he added.