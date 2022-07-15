Vote for executives who can help NPP ‘Break the 8’, not those who pay more - Manyo to delegate

All set for NPP Delegate Conference

A Ghanaian political scholar at the Auckland University, New Zealand, Joyce Manyo, has urged delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for candidates who have the capabilities to lead the party and not does who offer them money.



She suggested that the current economic challenges in the country leave the party at a great disadvantage in the 2024 election and it will need competent executives to help the government to achieve the ‘Breaking the 8′ mantra.



“We are in a moment almost every Ghanaian is complaining of hardships but the 2024 election is also critical to the NPP. The delegates should note this because chances are that some candidates might influence their votes with money. They should rather focus on the capabilities and messages of those who can execute the job,” 3newsroom.com reports.



Joyce Manyo also urged the candidates to prove to the delegates that they have ideas to help the government alleviate the current hardships on Ghanaians.

“If you are a candidate, ask yourself if you are capable of doing the job. At this moment, the candidates must tell delegates what they can do for the Party. Candidates should be able to convince delegates that they have ideas on topical issues, especially the IMF Bailout and have answers to questions that might emerge going into the 2024 election,” she added.



The elections for the National Executive is slated for Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Over 40 candidates will be vying for executive positions in the party including the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.



