Vote of Censure: How top ministers ‘joined’ Ofori-Atta to face committee

Kan Dapaah, Nitiwul, Ofori Atta And Oppong Nkrumah Left - right: Kan-Dapaah, Nitiwul, Ofori-Atta and Oppong-Nkrumah

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of top-level ministers were in attendance in Parliament on Friday, November 19, 2022; when embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before an ad hoc committee over a vote of censure motion.

Ken Ofori-Atta responded to a number of grounds on which he had been accused by the Minority Caucus, among others; conflict of interest, mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, and breaching the Financial Management Act.

GhanaWeb tracking showed that among others, National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, were in attendance.

Ofori-Atta’s two deputies in the persons of John Kumah and Abena Osei-Asare were also in attendance.

Emissaries from the Akyem Abuakwa area were also in Parliament to provide moral support for Ofori-Atta. Reports say there were over a dozen chiefs from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council present.

The minister, on Friday, made his second appearance before the committee to face the 8-member ad hoc committee hearing the motion filed by the Minority Caucus.

The committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.





