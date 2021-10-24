Vote out Akufo-Addo if you're disappointed in him, don’t insult him - Prophet Oduro

Head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has asked Ghanaians who are disappointed in the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to desist from insulting him.

The man of God says insulting the president is not the way to go because they will get the opportunity in another election to vote against him and his party.



Delivering a sermon on Sunday, October 24, 2021, the man of God said there is no blessing for anyone who would describe the president as foolish or stupid.



Prophet Oduro said ‘you were the ones who voted for them and so if you feel they have not performed as expected, there is no need to insult them.'



No matter the disagreement you have about what they have achieved, there is no need to insult the President, there is no blessing in doing so.

“What you need is patience. In three years, we would be going back to the polls to elect another leader. Wait for an election year and vote against them so they will go back to the opposition and learn the wisdom of politics and governance. But do not use the internet in attacking the President and insult him. Do not describe the President as foolish, stupid, or use any demeaning words in describing the President. There is no blessing in doing that,” he added.



He indicated that we must respect leaders and give them reverence because if we don’t, we would be punished by God.



He advised young persons to respect their leaders because in that there is blessing and favour from God.