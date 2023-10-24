Voter Registeration: We’ll not allow them to rig 2024 polls – Bono East NDC

NDC flag

The Bono East Regional Director of Research and Elections for the opposition NDC, has stated that the Electoral Commission’s figures for the recently concluded Limited Voter Registration and Voter Transfer Exercises are acceptable.

Kwaku Agyei Mensah, who is also the former MP for Techiman South Constituency however indicated that they will put in measures to prevent the EC from rigging the elections.



“The NDC knowing very well that the current EC Officials have a motive to rig the upcoming general elections in favour of the ruling NPP will continue to keenly monitor their activities till after the 2024 polls and declarations to ensure there are no manipulations” .



The Electoral Commission reported on Tuesday, through Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chair in Charge of Operations, that 910,996 new voters were registered in the recently concluded voter registration process, with the majority of applicants (61.9%) using the guarantor method.

According to the EC, the Ashanti Region had the most registered voters with 148, 294, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 124, 166 voters, while the Upper West Region had the fewest with 20, 656 voters.



In response to the figures, Mr. Agyei Mensah stated that the NDC in Bono East Region registered 39,804 new voters, the same as the EC announced, but with their eyes wide open going forward.



“Elections are a process, not an event; if someone plans to rig a poll, it involves many things; therefore, the NDC will not sleep but will continue to monitor the EC’s activities before, during, and after the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”