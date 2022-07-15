Voters are not swinging; they are waiting for us to redeem ourselves - NPP’s Buaben Asamoa

See the list of all 47 candidates approved for NPP’s national executives contest

NPP aims to Break the 8



Ghanaians understand us, Buaben Asamoa



The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has stated that the notion being created that his party has lost touch with the people and for which reason an alternative should be given the chance to govern, is not accurate.



Rather, he said, the reality is that Ghanaians are being patient with them, waiting on the NPP to redeem itself and save the country from the current economic ills it is facing.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at the Accra Sports Stadium on the first day of the 3-day National Executives Conference of the party, the NPP stalwart said this national election gives the party the perfect opportunity to prove itself to Ghanaians.

“I think this is an opportunity for the NPP to demonstrate to the people of Ghana that we are still worthy of their trust. In spite of the difficulties we are facing, if you look at the recent Afrobarometer Survey, Ghanaian voters are not swinging to our opponents – they are not! They are waiting for us to redeem whatever situation we are all in.



“And I think Ghanaians understand that we are where we are not necessarily because the NPP doesn’t care for Ghana or doesn’t take care of Ghana properly, but because extenuating circumstances which are beyond our control have pushed us to this point,” he said.



It is expected that over 6000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will cast their votes at the Accra Sports Stadium as the party elects new national executives.



This election, described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to 'Breaking the 8' in the political history of the country, will see all 10 executive positions up for election.



In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.

The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



Expected to begin on Friday, July 15, 2022, through Sunday, July 17, 2022, there is the hope that the atmosphere at the stadium would be fully charged.



