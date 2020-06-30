Voters registration: Ghana Health Service bemoans lack of adherence to coronavirus protocols

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has bemoaned the lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols at centres for the voter registration exercise.
Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to journalists at a press briefing held at the Information Ministry on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The voter registration started on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
According to him, in the morning, he observed that people queued before the exercise started.
He said he saw three queues, and that in one, people clearly observed the protocols but the rest there was no adherence to the protocols.
In all gatherings, we expect that people will wear their masks and ensure social distancing, Dr Aboagye urged.
He has therefore appealed to traditional and religious leaders to help educate people on the safety protocols.
