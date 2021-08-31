Voting for NPP again will spell doom for Ghana – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said that Ghana will face severe problems if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not voted out in the 2024 general elections.

The public purse, he said, will be dissipated beyond imagination if the mandate of the NPP is renewed again by Ghanaians in 2024.



He said these while addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 30, in response to a press conference held by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu on the thank you tour of former President John Dramani Mahama.



NPP’s General Secretary had addressed journalists on Thursday, August 26, responding to some of the allegations made by former President Mahama on his Thank You tour.



He had described most of them as twisting of the facts.



“We are really not worried about his distraction because our president is focused on delivering his mandate,” he said.



“He has turned his so-called Thank you tour into election campaign. Yes, he has the right to campaign but he should play by the rules of engagement.

“He has no right to deceive the people of this country by twisting facts.”



He also made a riveting revelation that Mr Mahama had advised his friend, Roland Agambire, to go into hiding following his loss of the 2016 elections, alleging that all the “dubious” deals between 2012 and 2015 were undertaken by the Executive Chairman of Agams Holdings.



“Is it not more worrying that, all dubious deals under Mahama were carried by the RLG man? Mahama advised Agambire to go into hiding after the elections.”



Responding to these claims, Sammy Gyamfi said among other things that “Former President Mahama echoed the sentiments of the vast majority of Ghanaians who feel scandalized by the unbridled corruption and plain thievery that has become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.



“The alarming case of corruption under this government is such that Ghanaians cannot wait to exact act accountability by voting out the NPP after their eight year tenure in 2024.



“Anything short if that will spell doom for the public c purse which will be subjected to further abuse should their mandates e renewed beyond 2024.”