Vulnerable, needy persons laud Armah Buah for 'Ellembelle Food Bank' initiative

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has been commended by some vulnerable, sick, aged and needy people for the establishment of the Ellembelle Food Bank project in the area.

The former Energy Minister established and launched the Ellembelle Food Bank in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 to provide free food to the vulnerable, needy, sick and aged people in and around the Ellembelle constituency.



Since its establishment, the Ellembelle Food Bank has fed over 6,000 people.



The Food Bank is being managed by clergymen and traditional leaders.



Speaking at its one year anniversary held at Ampain amidst fanfare on Friday, July 16, 2021, some beneficiaries thanked Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for helping them through the establishment of the Food Bank.



They prayed to God to bless Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for the initiative.

"God bless Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for giving us free food, my house was burnt and the Ellembelle Food Bank has since been helpful to me and my children, I will appeal to him to continue with the program to help others who have not benefited", a fire victim from Sanzule testified in tears.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhen of Essikado Traditional Area who was the chairman for the occasion said other Members of Parliament should emulate Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.



"So this is what Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has done here in Ellembelle District, in fact, this MP love the vulnerable and this initiative should be emulated," he said.



He therefore took the opportunity to urge the good people of Ellembelle Constituency to continue to pray for rally behind Armah Kofi Buah.



Addressing the gathering, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah commended the management of the Food Bank for managing the project to benefit over 6,000 people.

"Let me use this opportunity to thank the Committee set up to manage the Food Bank from 2020 to date and this Committee needs to be applauded", he said.



He said the management of Ellembelle Food Bank has pledged to increase the beneficiaries from 6,000 to 12,000 this year.



He said the Food Bank needs to be established across all the Districts in the country.



"This Food Bank has helped a lot of people especially during the peak of the COVID-19 and I am hopeful that the next government will build the Food Bank in other Districts," he said.



"Ladies and gentlemen the Food Bank has helped fire victims, the sick and the needy people and let us all support the Food Bank to sustain," he added.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is the initiator of the Ellembelle Food Bank took the opportunity to support the Food Bank with GHC20,000 (200 million old Ghana Cedis) to be used to buy food items to help the needy and vulnerable people.



However, the Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe supported the Ellembelle Food Bank with GHC2,000, Jomoro Member of Parliament supported the Bank with rice and GHC1,000 and the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh pledged on behalf of the District to support the Bank with GHC5,000.



Other companies and individuals also supported the Food Bank cash and food items.



The Ellembelle Food Bank is situated at AYA Community Center at Ampain which has mobile van that distributes food items to the needy and the aged people.