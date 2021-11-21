W/N: 4 women dead as mining pit caves-in at Abankeseso

Mining pit

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that four persons have died after a mining pit caved in at Abankeseso-Akwaboso in the Western North Region of Ghana.

According to Police preliminary investigation, the individuals were engaged in illegal mining when one of the pits they were working on trapped some of their workers.



A rescue mission started with the use of an excavator.

As of the time of going to press, the dead bodies of four women had been retrieved with one having her arm amputated as a result.



It is not clear if there are other workers who have been trapped in the pit but the dead bodies have since been deposited at the Sefwi Bibiani Government Hospital.