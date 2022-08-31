0
W/R: 480-bed capacity dormitory unveiled for Fiaseman SHS

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Western Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency have unveiled a 480-bed dormitory for Fiaseman Senior High School students in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region.

The Regional Minister Dr. Kwabena Darko Mensah and the MP for Tarkwa -Nsuem, who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku-Duker, were joined by the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Benjamin Kessie and other equally essential dignitaries to unveil the facility on Monday, August 29, 2022.

The event was a demonstration of the government's commitment to building educational infrastructures as well as ensuring that all schools are resourced for effective teaching and learning.

The Regional Minister in a remark emphasized that the government would continue to provide the leadership that enables development in the educational sector.

He charged the leadership of Fiasec to ensure that the facility serves its intended purpose and maintains it accordingly

