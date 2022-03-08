W/R Chiefs committed to quality and competitive education – Wassa Amenfi Paramount Chief

Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II presenting the trophy to the winning school

Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, the paramount chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area in the Western Region, has stated that the region’s traditional leadership is committed to promoting and improving quality and competitive education at all levels in order to make it more appealing and competitive.

According to him, education is the main backbone of Ghana’s future rapid development, and he will urge all to support by investing in the sector, as traditional leaders are always ready to collaborate with stakeholders responsible for the sector by releasing lands to pave the way for the construction of educational infrastructures across the region.



Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, who represented the Western Regional House of Chiefs and served as Chairman for the event, made this statement during the 2022 Seventh Annual Edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition, which was organized by traditional leaders for the fourteen (14) Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and held at Shama District on Friday, March 3rd, 2022.



He reassured that the region’s traditional leaders will continue to support education at all levels, urging multinational corporations to support the sector in order to make education more appealing in the region. “We, the region’s traditional leaders, will always contribute our quota to the government’s effort to promote and improve education in the country, and we will encourage all to do same”.



Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, who is also the patron of the annual quiz organizing and planning committee, praised the sponsors, who included Goldfields Ghana Ltd, headline sponsors and gold sponsors Karpowership Ghana, Ghana Gas, Takoradi International Company Ltd (TAQA), Mantrac Ghana, BCM Mining and Civil Construction Group, for their dedication to promoting education in the region.



The Aboadzie Volta River Authority (VRA) International School of the Shama District was crowned champion, 2021 defeating champions St Augustinus Preparatory School of Axim in the Nzema East Municipal, who finished fourth, and their strong rivals Christ Leading of the Ellembelle District with 47 points.



The winners receive a brand-new HP laptop, a trophy, a Multipurpose printer, plagues, gold medals, text and exercise books, mathsests, three tablets, school bags, and certificates for all contestants, whereas Christ Leading, the first runner-up, receives a brand-new HP laptop, silver medals, tablets for the contestants, books, certificates, plagues, and school bags for all contestants.

As runners-up, Goldfields International School from Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality received a brand-new HP laptop, books, tablets, certificates, school bags, bronze medals, and plagues.



Contestants from fourth to fourteenth place received books, certificates, school bags, plagues, and other prizes.



HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area and Executive Chairman of the annual Organizing and Planning Committee, thanked all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the event, which aimed to commemorate the region’s Independence Day, promote healthy academic competition, and foster unity and togetherness among the region’s fourteen Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies through a quiz competition.



He urged Nananom’s strong commitment to ensuring that education in the region becomes very appealing and competitive through close collaboration with the region’s government and corporate institutions, and he praised other supporting sponsors such as Aker Energy Ghana, Engineers and Planners (E&P), Westfields, Volta River Authority (VRA), Nezo Oilfield and Suppliers Ltd, Samartex Plywood Company Ltd, Seaweld Engineering Ltd, Wayoe Engineering and Construction Ltd, Seedco Construction, Office of the Members of Parliament for Shama, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem, the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Shama District Assembly as well as Kasapreko Company Ltd for their immense support towards a successful event.



Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the traditional leaders for their well-planned initiative to promote education in the region and assured them of his office’s readiness to collaborate with similar associates who are committed to promoting education in the future.



Mr. Solomon Ocansey, Senior Community Relations Officer of Goldfields Ghana Ltd headline sponsors of the event, assured of his company’s commitment and readiness to support the region’s traditional leadership in promoting education, saying, “Goldfields is proud to associate itself as lead sponsor with such flagship educational programme since 2020, which is being spearheaded by Nananom of the Western region.” He urged the students to persevere in their academic endeavors.

On behalf of Acting President of the Council Nana Kwamina Wienu II, Nana Pansor IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Suporm Dunkwa and Ninfahene of the Shama Traditional Council, thanked the organizers and other stakeholders for hosting the district’s seventh edition in 2022. He also urged the students to take their education seriously so that they can become useful members of society in the future.



Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communication Assistant Manager of Karpowership Ghana, praised the traditional leaders for organizing such an event to promote education in the region and assured the traditional leaders of her company’s support for education in the region.



Mrs. Felicia Agyebea Okai, Western Regional Director of Education, whose speech was read on her behalf, praised Nananom and all stakeholders for the successful organization of the quiz event, which has been running for seven years, and encouraged everyone to support the initiative.



She reaffirmed her office’s commitment to working with individuals, organizations, and businesses to advance the region’s educational sector.



The competition also recognized Ms. Adwoa Entiwah Ntim of the Volta River Authority (VRA) International School and Ms. Dahlia Nyanzu of the Christ Leading School, Essiama for receiving both the HRH Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim Special awards as best contestant and best female of the competition, an award initiative sponsored by Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim and wife, who were both in attendance.