W/R: Disabled galamseyer who was 'roasted alive' by guards dies

The victim (shown in bed) died at Korle Bu

A physically challenged illegal miner, who was set ablaze by guards at a concession belonging to private mining firm Adamus Resources at Anwia-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he was transferred for treatment from St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Derry (Budo) died on Boxing Day, Sunday, 26 December 2021.



His big brother said Budo succumbed to his severe burns at about 9 pm.



Meanwhile, the Convener of the Committee of Concerned Citizens of Nzema Descent, Ms Elizabeth Allua Vaah, has condemned the “inhumane” treatment of Budo, which led to his death.



“His condition deteriorated and was rushed to Korle Bu and we were expecting that he would get better but on Sunday evening, another message came that he had passed. It is really sad and people are downhearted; the youth, especially”.



“I’m calling on the police to get the investigation underway”, she said.

“We want to see justice done for Budo and we want the company, Adamus, to come clean on what actually happened”, she demanded.



“Not just that but there has to be a reset of the relationship of these companies and the communities that they operate in”, she added.



She said as an environmental advocate and “someone who wants people to stay away from galamsey because of the destruction that it causes to our rivers and land, this should not warrant anybody subjecting others to the sort of treatment Budo he underwent”.



“There are laws in the country and when people break laws, the law must deal with them. We cannot be judge and jury and decide to do what was allegedly done to the young man. As a native of this area and knowing he could have been my sibling or even a son, his passing is hurtful”, she added.



She said the situation where communities that host mining companies rather wallow in poverty must come to an end.

“The broader question is: why should resource-rich communities be among some of the poorest communities in Ghana?”, she asked.



“When you come to the three districts of Nzema, we have gold and oil in commercial qualities, but when you go to the communities, you would see poverty, hence you see the situation this young man has found himself.



“There has to be a reset but not just take a little bit of envelope and give it to the chief and something small to the government for whatever resources there. There has to be a positive change in the community that these companies operate in. There has to be accountability. We have called for a fund to be established so that every money being taken from here, a portion would be put into it. So that it would be used specifically for the betterment of the youth and the people of these communities”, she suggested.