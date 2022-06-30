0
W/R: Driver trapped in mangled truck at Ntaamakrom rescued

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A truck driver who got trapped in the Sino Howo truck he was driving during an accident at Ntaamakrom near Kojokrom in the Western Region has been rescued by officers from the Sekondi regional headquarters of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, when 2 Sino Howo trucks were ascending a hill.

The first truck, which was driving in front, had a break failure and ended up reversing uncontrollably.

It then rammed into the other truck, which was driving behind it at a distance, mangling it.

The driver of the second truck then got trapped in the mangled vehicle.

The driver was sent to the hospital for medical attention after his rescue.

