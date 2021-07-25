W/R: Duahorozo residents displaced by flood

The floods destroyed a number of properties

Source: GNA

Heavy rains that lasted almost the whole day last Saturday, has displaced residents of Duahorozo, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

A large number of structures in the Duahorozo Community predominantly built with mud and local materials were razed down leaving over 400 residents homeless.



Only four buildings could survive the ravaging flood to remain intact.



The affected residents according to Ekow Yankey, an eyewitness, were now seeking shelter in classrooms and churches on the outskirt of the town.



He said already NADMO had come around to conduct a thorough assessment of the damages.

Meanwhile, Nana Kwasi Agyeman IX, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, officers from Ghana Rubber Estate Limited and other Chiefs in the area have visited the displaced and assisted with some daily bread.



Nana Nyamenyansa, an opinion leader, said flooding had become an annual happening over the period since it was a low lying area.



"We were overwhelmed by the impact of this year's flood and prayed that stakeholders will help us to relocate to a safer grounds".