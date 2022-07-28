W/R: Hunter mistakes colleague for antelope and shoot him dead

File photo

The Daboase Police Command in the Western Region has launched investigations into circumstances leading to the death of a hunter who was allegedly shot by a colleague hunter at Wassa Esaamang in the Wassa East District.

According to Angel News correspondent, Kwame Asante Owusu Shadrack, the suspect, a 29-year-old hunter by the name Francis Akwasi Takyi is currently in police custody assisting police investigations.



He is said to have allegedly shot to death a colleague hunter, Andy Korankye, aged 24, while both were on a hunting expedition in the Wassa Esaamang forest on Sunday night, July 24, 2022.



Detailing the incident, the two hunters reportedly trekked the whole night without finding any animal to kill, thus the deceased, Ampofo who claimed to be exhausted decided to rest on a trunk of a dead tree lying on the ground.



Meanwhile, the suspect, Akwasi who was eager not to go home empty-handed continued on the lookout for an animal before the crack of dawn. In the process, Akwasi spotted a light from a far distance and thought it was an antelope.

He, thus, set his gun and positioned himself appropriately to get an accurate target. He subsequently shot at what he thought was an antelope only to realise that he had killed his friend, Andy Korankye.



Confirming the tragic incident to Angelonline.com.gh, the Assemblyman for Esaamang electoral area Amos Adjei, said the suspect Francis Akwasi Takyi reported himself to the Daboase Police Command and confessed that he went to the Wassa Esaamang Forest reserve together with his colleague to hunt.



The case is currently in the hands of the Daboase District Police Commander, Anthony Duodu whiles investigation is underway.