W/R: Hunter shoots colleague he mistook for game at Wasa Essamang

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A hunting expedition by two hunters in Wassa Essamang in Wassa District of the Western Region has turned deadly.

The two, Emmanuel Teye, 49; and Kwabena Manu, 53; went hunting in the Essamang forest.

During the expedition, the two went their separate ways to hunt.

However, Mr Teye, allegedly shot his colleague after mistaking him for a deer.

Confirming the incident, the assembly man for the area, Amos Adjei, noted that this is the second incident in a space of three weeks.

He explained that while hunting in the forest, Mr Teye claimed to have spotted some leaves wiggling.

After careful observation, he presumed it was a deer and shot that direction.

According to the assembly man, a series of sensitisation programmes have begun to educate the hunters in order to forestall a repeat of such occurrences.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital for preservation and autopsy.

