0
Menu
News

W/R: Police grab 7 suspected armed robbers

Ghana Police Logo Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Seven suspected robbers have been arrested in two separate anti-robbery operations in the Western Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, Four of the suspects, Shadrack Nyame, Wofa Yaw Boadi, Sampson Attobra and Kweku Koduah were arrested at their hideout at Wassa Powuako after they had robbed their victims of an amount of GHc 42,360.00 and some mobile phones at a section of the road between Wassa Powuako and Wassa Abenabena.

The other three suspects, Samuel Amuzu, Francis Acheampong and William Kwifie were arrested for attacking and robbing their victims of various sums of money and some gold ore at Yayaso village near Samreboi.

The Police indicated that items so far retrieved from the suspects include cash of GH₵ 1480, a quantity of gold ore, one pump action gun, 7 AAA live ammunition and 1 spent cartridge.

It said the suspects are in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

“We commend the Western Regional Police Command for conducting this successful operation. We are also thankful to the victims and community members who assisted in the operation,” the Police stated.

It added that, “We continue to urge the public to support the police to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Ato Ahwoi opens up on US visa denial
Related Articles: