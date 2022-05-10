W/R: SHS students flogged for refusing to attend church service

A bruised arm of one of the flogged students

Some students of Annor Adjaye Senior Secondary School (SHS) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region were last Sunday, 8 May 2022, flogged by their teachers for refusing to attend church services.

The students, made up of Christians and Muslims, had a rude shock of their lives when a decision was taken by the management of the school for them to be mercilessly flogged.



Some of them who spoke with Class91.3FM‘s Western regional correspondent said they had their buttocks, arms, and back lacerated from the flogging.



Narrating the ordeal he went through at the hands of a teacher, one of the students said he cannot sit down because of his bruised buttocks.



According to him, he was canned for being late to the church.

“I was flogged for being late to the church,” he said crying.



The students alleged that the teachers flogged them as if they were armed robbers who had been caught in the act.



They noted that this is a senior high school where students were at liberty to choose which religion they want to belong to and, therefore, wondered why they had to be punished for that.