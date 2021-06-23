W/R: Taxi driver, 22, narrowly escapes death from armed robber

The taxi driver escaped from death after a carjacker inflicted knife wounds on him

A 22-year-old taxi driver has narrowly escaped from death after a carjacker inflicted knife wounds on him in an attempt to steal his Toyota Yaris vehicle at Airport Ridge Residential Area in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

In the process, two of his fingers were cut off whilst he sustained deep knife wounds on his chin and right wrist.



Narrating his ordeal to Connect FM, Richard said at about 6:00pm Sunday, June 20, the assailant, a man in his 30s, hired him from the Old Accra Station in Takoradi to take him to Kojokrom, a suburb of Essikado Ketan.



Upon reaching Kojokrom, the assailant then asked him to send him to his residence at Airport Ridge because the person he was going to meet at Kojokrom was not picking his call. “When I drove to the far end of Airport Ridge, he asked me to stop, suddenly he used a shocker to shock me and pulled a knife from his side pocket and pointed it at my chin,” he disclosed.



Richard said he begged the assailant not to kill him but take his car, which is 2021 registered, if he desired but this did not move him.



He, therefore, held onto the knife pointed at him and in the ensuing struggle, two of his fingers, the middle and index on the right hand were cut off whilst he sustained deep knife wounds on the left wrist and his chin.

To save his life, he forcefully opened his side door and threw himself on the road.



He says the assailant then took over the vehicle and tried to drive it away but luck eluded him and he run into a gutter.



So he left the vehicle and ran off.



Richard says it was a passer-by who came to his rescue and sent him to the Kwesimintsim hospital for medical attention.



The case has been reported to the Kwesimintsim Police Station which has begun a manhunt for the assailant.