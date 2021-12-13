WAEC apologizes over errors with grades on results checker

The platform has been shut down

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has noted that one of its online results platforms showed errors with grades on results.

The Council says its platform ERESULTS.WAECGH.ORG suffered a technical glitch on Friday, December 10 between 4:45 pm and 6:00 pm.



“This resulted in subjects which originally had Grade B3 with the interpretation, GOOD being changed to Grade A1 with the interpretation GOOD still showing, clearly indicating an error,” an announcement said.



The platform has thus been shut down and Waec says the problem has been solved.

Waec assured members of the public that its results database is still “secure” and “intact”.



“The Council sincerely apologizes to members of the public for the anxiety and inconvenience caused.”