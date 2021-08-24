WAEC considering digitization of examinations to curb leakages

Mrs. Wendy E. Addy –Lamptey, Head of National Office WAEC

Source: GNA

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it is considering the digitization of examinations in the country.

“We are hoping that people would take their examinations online, but a lot would depend on our systems. We are working with the resources made available to us.”



Mrs. Wendy E. Addy –Lamptey, Head of National Office WAEC, at a press conference in Accra, noted that, “We are in a digital age, we are doing a lot at our depots before papers are conveyed to the various centres.



"There have been suggestions from Education Think Tanks that the council’s examination should be digitized to avert leakage of examination papers.”



Mrs. Addy-Lamptey urged all gate keepers to be extra vigilant to avert leakage and cheating during this year’s ongoing WASSCE, adding that curbing of examination malpractices was a responsibility of all stakeholders.



Meanwhile, the Head of National Office WAEC says all arrangement for the smooth conduct of this year’s WASSCE have been followed through.

According to her security has also been beefed up all centers.



This year’s WASSCE for School candidates is being administered to 446,321 candidates from 965 schools;651 public schools and 314 private schools across the country.



The candidates are made up of 221,437 males and 234,884 females. There has been an increase of 18.7 per cent over the year 2020 which had 375,676 candidates.



This year’s WASSCE commenced in 763 centres as some candidates have started with their Visual Art Project Work on August 16.