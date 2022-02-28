WAEC releases provisional 2021 BECE results

West African Examinations Council

WAEC says 572,167 candidates took part in 2021 BECE

Results of 24 schools withheld



Results of 46 candidates have ben cancelled



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



According to WAEC, a total of 572,167 candidates took part in the 2021 BECE, with 287,730 of them being males and 284,437 being females.



A statement by WAEC released on February 28, 2022, said that “the total entry figure was 7.61% higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707. In all 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination which was administered at 2,158 centres. Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were absent.”

The council also added that the Examiners' Appointment Committee approved the “cancellation of the Entire Results of 46 candidates for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation; withholding of the Subject Results of 148 candidates and the Entire Results of 109 candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.”



It also stated that the scripts of 24 schools have been withheld and are currently being investigated, adding that the results of these schools will be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigation.



Read the full statement from WAEC below.







