WAEC releases provisional results for WASSCE 2021

Provisional results from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for candidates who sat for the 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been released.



WAEC, according to a statement, said that it will make login details available to heads of schools so that their students are able to access the platform.



“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to announce for the information of the general public that it has released provisional results of candidates, who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021 in Ghana. The Council will make available login details to Heads of school to enable them print the statement of results of their candidates. candidates are therefore advised to contact their Heads of school for their results,” the statement said.

Also, for people looking to individually check their results, WAEC says it has made arrangements for them through a short code system.



“Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council's website or dial the short code *944#,” it said.



The statement also appealed to all candidates to be on the lookout so they do not fall prey to scammers during this stage.



“The Council is cautioning all stakeholders especially candidates to be on the alert and not fall prey to the activities of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated. Institutions are therefore urged to always verify results presented to them to expose incidents of forgery,” the statement said.



In all, a total of 446,352 candidates, made up of 221,439 (49.6 %) males and 224,913 (50.4 %) females from 965 schools entered for the examination.

This figure is 18.8% higher than the 2020 figure of 375,763. A total of 3,545 (0.79 %) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination, the statement said.



