WAEC to cancel entire results of candidates who sneak mobile phones to exam hall

WAEC Head Office | File photo

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says the entire results of candidates who smuggle mobile phones to the exams hall will be cancelled.

In a statement signed by the Head, of Public Affairs, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe on September 2, 2022, WAEC said a number of candidates have been caught with mobile phones in the ongoing Ghana version of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



To that end, the statement said “Candidates are reminded that their entire results will be cancelled when they are caught with mobile phones in the examination halls. The Council wishes to call upon School Authorities, Supervisors, Invigilators, parents, and guardians to ensure that candidates abide by this rule.”



“Supervisors and Invigilators are also being reminded of the ban on their use of mobile phones at examination centres” the statement added.



The smuggling of mobile phones is among a number of issues the council said have emerged from ongoing WASSCE which has entered its fifth week.



Two more core papers, Social Studies and English language are left to be written on 5th and 8th September 2022 respectively.

Among the issues that WAEC stated in the release is also the restriction of access to school compound Monitoring purposes.



“Reports reaching the Council indicate that some school authorities have adopted the practice of locking their school gates during the examination period with the aim of preventing WAEC Inspectors and Monitors from gaining access into their school compounds to monitor the examination. School authorities, especially those engaged in this act, are directed to desist from the practice as such activities amount to acts of examination irregularities.”



Meanwhile, the council said it is working closely with the Ghana Education Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, and other security operatives to check infringements of the rules and regulations governing the ongoing examination.



According to the council, some hot spots have been identified and monitoring of these centres has been intensified.