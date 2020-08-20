General News

WAEC to investigate alleged circulation of Examiners List and Exam papers

Students writing their exams

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has initiated investigations into “a yet to be finalized version of an Examiners List for WASSCE School Candidates (SC) 2020 on social media.”

“The Council has initiated investigations into the disturbing development and reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Development of the Ghana Police Service.



This was after WAEC‘s attention was drawn to the unfortunate circulation of a yet to be finalized version of an Examiners List for WASSCE (SC) 2020 on social media.



In a statement issued and signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs, Head of National Office, WAEC also apologized unreservedly to all examiners, whose contact details were unintentionally circulated.



“While apologizing unreservedly to all Examiners whose contact details were inadvertedly circulated in the public domain, the Council wishes to reiterate its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of its examinations and certificates respectively.



The council said its monitoring of the ongoing WASSCE (SC) had indicated that the activities of rogue websites were in full force with several fake versions of questions being circulated on social media platforms.



Additionally, the council said it also came to light that fake version of the Integrated Science (2and 1), Social Studies (2 and 1) Chemistry three, Practical Alternative A, and Economics 2and 1 papers were also shared on social media platforms.

Again snapshots of the Mathematics (Core) 2 paper were posted on social media platforms after the release of the paper from WAEC Strong Rooms.



According to the Statement, “Investigations into this issue are ongoing.” The statement said WAEC will continue to roll out various measures to deal with the illegal activities in order to ensure fairness to all candidates and maintain the integrity of examination.



The council assured its stakeholders and the public that its marking process, which was tested over the years ensured fairness adding that these processes involve swapping of scripts across regions, vetting of scripts by Assistant Examiners by Team Leaders, vetting of Team leaders scripts by chief Examiners among others.



Meanwhile the Minority in Ghana’s Parliament has called on the WAEC, to act swiftly in canceling leaked West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers.



“It is extremely worrying and a disturbing trend for names, email addresses, location, and contact numbers of examiners to be put in circulation on social media and the public space.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.