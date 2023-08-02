WAEC warns public against the circulation of purported ‘confirmed topics’ on social media

Office of WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned the public against the circulation of some purported WAEC-confirmed topics on social media platforms.

The council, at a press briefing on August 2, 2023, clarified that they have not confirmed any examination topics, nor have they sanctioned any confirmed topics from any group or organization.



“The attention of the Council has been drawn to the circulation of some purported "WAEC Confirmed Topics" on social media. It is important for the general public to note that the Council has not confirmed any topics, nor has it sanctioned any confirmed topics from or for any group or organization,” they said.



WAEC also urged the public to be cautious and avoid joining or logging on to any groups or websites promoting the circulation of the said confirmed topics.



“The public is advised not to log on to or join any such groups or site that promotes the circulation of these ‘WAEC Confirmed Topics’. They should also avoid entering their mobile phone numbers on such websites,” WAEC added.



NW/OGB



