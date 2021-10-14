WAMECA 2021: Session 1 – Fighting misinformation and restoring public trust in journalism in Africa

In the last couple of years, the phenomenon of dis-misinformation has come in sharp focus following the rapid growth in digital technologies and internet penetration in Africa.

The legacy media has been at the receiving end of the impact. Mainstream journalism has lost much of its audience to purveyors of dis-misinformation, a situation that has become extreme with the widespread embrace of social media.



The ever-evolving nature of dis-misinformation has continued to blur the lines between true, factual information and false, misleading content so much that mainstream media has often been considered accomplices in creating and spreading the phenomenon.



The media has therefore suffered reputational damage underlined by the waning public trust in its credibility and support for press freedom.



The session aims at exploring the extent to which dis-misinformation is impacting journalism in Africa and how it can be combatted or managed effectively to ensure that the true ideals of journalism stand. The session will also explore measures that can be adopted to improve public trust and support for the media and safeguard the vital platforms for democracy as well as the protection of freedom of expression.



Panelists

• Dapo Olorunyomi, Co-Founder, CEO & Publisher of Premium Times, Nigeria



• Idayat Hassan, Executive Director, Centre for Democratic Development -West Africa



• Samba Badji Dialimpa, Editor, Africa Check, Senegal



• Manasseh Azure Awuni, Editor, The Fourth Estate



Moderator: Joseph Warungu, Media/Communication Consultant and former head of the BBC African News and current Aﬀairs Department

Click HERE to register to participate in the session.



