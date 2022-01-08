WAR against human trafficking still on

This has been captured in the slogan WATCH, ASK, REPORT (WAR)

With the support of faith-based organizations such as the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholics Bishops’ Conference, and the Office of the Chief Imam, the faith leaders have joined forces with Global Freedom Network to create public awareness about human trafficking, getting people to ask questions and reporting incidents to the appropriate authorities for action.

“It is our hope that with the support of all our faithfuls we can eradicate this evil from our society and restore all persons to the dignity of children of God.”

On Saturday, December 18, a group of Ghanaian faith leaders highlighted the “evils” of what they consider to be modern-day slavery, human trafficking while marking International Migrants Day.