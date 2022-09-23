WASSCE candidates advised to desist from malpractices

WASSCE candidates

Candidates writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) have been advised to desist from all forms of examination malpractices, but study hard to come out with flying colours.

‘Handling of foreign material, copying, asking or teaching friends and others could lead to your exam papers being cancelled by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) or you could be arrested by the police and imprisoned.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, gave this advise on Thursday when she and others visited candidates at Labone and Presbyterian Senior High Schools (SHS) in her constituency.



Accompanying her was the Municipal Director for Education of LaDMA, Ms Habiba Kotomah.



They had earlier visited St Thomas Aquinas and Forces Senior High Schools within the municipality.



The visit was to monitor and motivate the candidates writing this years WASSE exams which started on August 1 to end on September 27.

She stressed the need for the candidates to approach every subject and topic wholeheartedly, focusing on straightforward answers without wasting too much time.



“Tackle easier questions first before moving on to more challenging ones to save time,” Ms Sowah said.



The MP told them to read through the questions and be sure they understood them perfectly before attempting to answer it so that they don’t get confused and start cancelling.



She stressed the need for candidates to prove their worth by passing their exams with flying colours as parents and teachers had done their best for them.



Ms Kotomah said this year’s exams had been smooth and encouraging since it started expressing the hope that there would be no challenges to the end.

However, she explained that there had been few lateness in schools within the municipality and urged parents to assist their wards to report to the examination halls early.



She reminded parents that any students who reported to the examination hall 30 minutes after the exams had started would not be allowed to write that particular paper.



Ms Kotomah urged the candidates to be positive in their minds and know that once their friends had done it they could equally go through it successfully.



Mrs Rejoice Akuah Acorlor, Headmistress of Labone SHS and Madam Juliana Mensah, Headmistress of Presbyterian SHS thanked the MP and her team for taking time off their schedules to visit and motivate the pupils to be disciplined, determined and aim high by looking at a brighter future after the examination.



About 2,620 candidates from four SHS in LaDMA are participating in this year's WASSCE exams making up of 964 from Labone SHS; 668 from St Thomas Aquinas, 578 from Forces and 407 from Presbyterian SHS.