WASSCE leaked questions: It's not fair' - Prof. Joseph Osafo blasts WAEC

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo, has slammed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) over the periodic leaked examination questions resulting in the cancellation of students' exams results.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that a total number of 1,339 subject results and the entire results of 174 candidates, who sat the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana, “have been cancelled for various examination malpractices such as bringing foreign material including mobile phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers and collusion”.



The Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, disclosing the provisional results of the exams, in a statement, said: “the entire results of 3,667 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination”.



“The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld and are being scrutinized,” the statement further read.



Prof. Joseph Osafo has blamed the WAEC for this perennial problem associated with the exams.



He asked why the students should suffer for WAEC's inability to ensure that the questions they set are not leaked.

"When you were setting your exams, the children were not there. Their teachers weren't there . . . why are we doing this to our children?" he rebuked WAEC.



Prof. Osafo wants the WAEC authorities sanctioned for failing to make their exams watertight.



He stated; "We have to also make them responsible. It appears they are pushing it all on our children and I don't think it's fair. They must be responsible. You have been given a job to do; make sure it doesn't leak.''



