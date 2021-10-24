WHO Ghana statement to mark Breast Cancer awareness month

World Health Organization

Source: Sandra Afriyie Nartey, Contributor

Every year, the month of October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month to increase awareness about the burden, prevention strategies and impact of Breast Cancer. The month is also set aside to celebrate survivorship and show support for everyone affected by Breast Cancer.

Although breast cancer occurs in both men and women, it is by far most common among women and the number one cause of cancer death in the Ghana. Worldwide, more than 1.2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually and it is responsible for one in six of all cancer deaths among women, according to statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020.



Breast Cancer is a major public health priority and because of this, a new collaborative effort, the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, has been introduced by the World Health Organization, with the objective of reducing global breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year until 2040, thereby averting an estimated 2.5 million deaths.



Through this initiative, WHO, working in unison with other UN agencies and partner organizations, provides guidance to governments on how to strengthen systems for diagnosing and treating Breast Cancer, which in turn is expected to lead to improved capacities to manage other types of cancer. Three pillars have been identified to achieve the objectives of this initiative: health promotion, timely breast cancer diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of breast cancer.



Breast cancer survival five years after diagnosis now exceeds 80% in most high-income countries, compared with 66% in India and just 40% in South Africa. The best way for low-income countries to improve survival rates for breast cancer is through early detection and improving access to treatment without causing financial catastrophe for individuals and families.

Fortunately, in Ghana, treatment of Breast Cancer is free. Yet, 70% of patients with breast cancer present to the hospital with advanced disease. We must, therefore, as a matter of urgency, collectively promote screening through breast examination and imaging at health facilities and promote early health-seeking behaviors while adopting risk reduction strategies such as avoiding obesity, limiting alcohol intake, encouraging breastfeeding. We encourage men to recognize the important role they play in early breast cancer detection and support the women in their lives to do periodic self-breast examination.



WHO is working with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to strengthen national policies and programmes to raise awareness and, reduce exposure to cancer risk factors, and also ensure that people are provided with the information and support they need to adopt healthy lifestyles.



As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness month, WHO is moving ahead with our partners across the country in efforts both to prevent and control breast cancer and also to provide support to all people living with the disease, wherever they live and whatever their circumstances.