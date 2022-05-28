1
WN/R: Journalists boycott NPP's 2022 delegates' conference

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Journalists in the Western North Region were neglected at the ongoing conference of the New Patriotic Party at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in the Sefwi Wiawso area to elect new regional executives.

The party’s Western North secretariat refused to give the media accreditation to cover the conference.

After several complaints made to the regional executives yielded no results, the journalists boycotted the event.

