0
Menu
News

WN/R: Police probe drowning of a Police Corporal

22866828 Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022.

Preliminary report according to the Police indicates that the deceased Police Corporal was part of a Police team on anti-Illegal Mining Operation duty around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.

Whilst investigations continue, the Police Administration has expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and the Service as a whole.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: