WN/R: Spiritualist, two others arrested for allegedly killing woman

File Photo

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old lady at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.

A police statement said preliminary report indicate that the deceased, known as Martha Tetteh, a resident of Afrifa Junction near Ayeduasi around KNUST, Kumasi, on June 27, 2022, travelled to Sefwi Bekwai to visit a spiritualist, suspect Osofo Attah.



Body of the deceased was later found dumped in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai, with her head cut off.



“The suspects, Solomon Sam alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai alias Akwasi Kokoreh and Osofo Attah alias Prince Attah who is alleged to be a spiritualist, were arrested following a Police investigation into the murder case.

“Suspect Mathew Aidoo, who introduced the deceased to the alleged spiritualist was arrested on July 12, 2022, at his hideout at Bibiani. Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Osofo Attah, the alleged spiritualist and suspect Solomon Sam, who introduced the deceased to suspect, Mathew Aidoo,” the Police statement said.



It added: “During interrogation, suspects Osofo Attah and Mathew Aidoo admitted to their involvement in the crime and mentioned suspect John Nana Addai, as the one who contracted suspect Solomon Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai for financial assistance. The Police on July 20, 2022, arrested suspect John Nana Addai at Sefwi Atronsu.



“The suspects were put before the court on Thursday, 21st July, 2022 and were remanded to reappear on 4th August, 2022. Police are on a manhunt to arrest other perpetrators involved in the murder. The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy”.