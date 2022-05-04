1
WN/R: Trader killed, 7 injured in head-on crash at Sefwi Dwinase-Bekwai

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A trader has died while 7 other persons have been injured in an accident involving 2 trucks along the Sefwi Dwinase-Bekwai road in the Western North Region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.

The 2 vehicles; a stationary cargo truck and a cargo truck collided with each other.

The crash occurred when the trader was offloading plantain into her shop.

Western North Regional MTTD Commander, ASP Juliana Forson confirming the incident said: “One of the vehicles is said to have lost control.

“The brake failed, so the driver had to run into the crowd, killing one of the traders instantly”, said ASP Juliana Forson.”

The injured persons were rushed to the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal hospital.

