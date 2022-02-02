WODIF chancellor bemoans neglect of widows in society

He made the appeal when he feted about a hundred widows and their children at Asuotwene

The Chancellor of World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF), His Meritorious Eminence

Dr Christian Kwatey Kweitsu has bemoaned the total neglect of widows in societies globally.



Consequently, he has made a passionate appeal to governments, corporate organizations and philanthropists to accord widows the attention they deserve.



He said statistics show that there are close to 260 million widows worldwide, yet they are left on their own to battle their respective emotional and financial challenges.



He made the appeal when he feted about a hundred widows and their children at Asuotwene, a town near Nsawam in the Eastern Region on his 56th birthday anniversary celebration on the theme 'Sharing Kindness'.



And putting his words into practice, he presented food items worth thousands of Cedis to those he referred to as vulnerable in society.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oils, packs of soft drinks, sachets of water, boxes of biscuits, toiletries and packets of T. Rolls.



"...governments, religious bodies, families should factor in their plans to provide emotional and financial support to widows all over the wide. This will go a long way in ensuring that their emotional needs are met," he said.



He added " Taking care of widows is a scriptural command, if widows are not in the position of taking care of their children, what happens is they resort to the streets and indulge in all manner of social vices, hence the need to support them. Governments, individuals and religious groups should identify them in societies and reach out to them.



"Widowhood is something that affects women of all stages of life. Managing these new life changes, whether financial or family challenges, is never easy."