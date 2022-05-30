WR Private school teachers acquire more practical teaching skills

File photo

Source: GNA

Some Private schools in the Western region, have been schooled on how to adopt a more practical approach to teaching and learning.

The training, which targeted early childhood developers, was to enhance their skills, especially as the new curriculum adopted has a more practical approach to teaching and learning, and as a cognitive tool for the child's development.



It was organised by Foundation First, a Non-Governmental Organisation in partnership with the National Teaching Council at Effia in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis of the region.



Dr Godwin Kojo Agbavor, the Chief Executive Officer of Foundation First, said the training was to help private schools bounce back from the COVID-19 shock and adopt innovative approaches to ensure that they stay afloat.



The training workshop, according to him, fell under the "Partnership to Support Private School Sustainability Programme," aimed at building Ownership Support and the capacity for teachers.

He said, "It is our belief that this workshop under the Teacher Capacity Building support will equip teachers with skills to combine both practical based curriculum with the Montessori curriculum to achieve the best effect."



Mr. Ebenezer Tawiah, a former Metropolitan Education School Health Officer, said the programme was targeted at building core competencies among the beneficiaries.



Mrs. Rosemary Ohene Boadu Proprietress of Ahenemba International School noted that the programme was of immense addition to their knowledge base and that the practical nature of the training would strengthen the private school approach to teaching and learning.



"It is practical oriented and also guides teachers on how to practically use the Curriculum strands and sub-strands in delivering their lessons."