WRCC to support businesses in the region - Western Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Source: GNA

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, has pledged the support and cooperation of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support the private sector in the region to develop and grow their businesses.

He reiterated that the government appreciates the important role the private sector continued to play in the socio-economic development of the Western Region and the country at large and urged them to engage and make any proposals which, in their views, would enhance a successful discussion to achieve the goal.



He recounted that as part of his strategic direction and paradigm shift for the region in connection with private sector support, an Investment Centre was opened at the RCC, which has been providing one-stop-shop facilitation for investment and tourism promotion in the region.



Mr Darko-Mensah added that as part of efforts in showcasing the region globally as the investment and tourism destination of choice, developing the private sector, the first and second edition of the Ghana Gold Expo to expose local businessmen and women to best practices and international partnerships, were organised in Takoradi in March 2020 and July 2021.



The minister, speaking at a meeting with business executives in Takoradi, reaffirmed his commitment to making sure that such initiatives stayed in the region.



He opined that the region in recent times had seen a significant improvement in road infrastructure, which linked the region to other regions and cited the Takoradi Harbour, which has undergone expansion and facilitates easy exports and imports, making the region suitable for small, medium, and large scale enterprising and commercial activities.

According to him, what was key for businesses in the Western Region today, has been in line with creating prosperity and equal opportunities for all to create business and promote investment for wealth creation.



"I have always aspired the Western Region to be the model Region of Ghana anchored on three pillars namely: Enterprise Western Region, Entrepreneurial Governance and Sustainable mainstreaming the youth throughout the SGDs thus, SDG plus the youth," he pointed out.



Mr Darko-Mensah mentioned that the region has all the natural resources such as Forests, Agriculture, Minerals, including Oil and Gas, Marine, Tourism, Human Capital, among others, and therefore has all it takes to create the needed wealth and prosperity in the region if businesses focused and targeted on production, productivity and wealth creation.



He noted that to transform the economy of the country, Ghana must embark on an industrialisation agenda that would depend on partnering with the private sector practitioners and other stakeholders to a value-added industrialised economy.



The Regional Minister stressed that "the Region was blessed to have most of the corporate organisations and businesses, managed by private individuals/sectors which were contributing to industrial development, agriculture, trading, infrastructure, and social services and for that matter, the region acknowledged the private sector as a key stakeholder in both urban and economic development as a major contributor to national income and the principal job creator and employer."