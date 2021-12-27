WYO fetes hawkers, inmates on X’mas day

The WYO team at the Kotobabi Police Station

Over 200 persons, including inmates of selected police cells in Accra as well as street hawkers, felt the true meaning of the goodwill associated with the Christmas celebrations when the World Youth Opportunity (WYO), a youth focused not-for-profit organization, supported them with goodies on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

Founder and President of WYO, Mr. Nafis Quaye, and his team of volunteers feted inmates of the Kotababi, Nima and Tesano Police cells with packages of food, pastries and drinks to make their Christmas celebrations a joyous one.



Street hawkers and the underprivileged within the Dzorwulu Fiesta Royal traffic light enclave also received cash amounts to enable them afford a treat this yuletide and face masks to protect themselves against the COVID-19.



Mr Nafis Quaye, said the joy and essence of Christmas is to share with the needy and the marginalized in society.



“We thought about the street hawkers, the inmates at the various police cells within the catchment area of our operation and the hardworking law enforcement officers who have helped to maintain law and order throughout this year, 2021,” Mr Quaye said.



He added: “as a responsible corporate citizen, WYO deemed it important to reach out to stakeholders especially those within its catchment area to share the joy of the season with them. It is for this reason that we have come here to share with those who have secured us in the year and to our compatriots who unfortunately, have found themselves away from their families and are being kept in custody of the law.”



Mr Nafis Quaye indicated that the reason for the gesture is to put smile on the faces of these individuals and officers and to encourage them to anticipate a better tomorrow, making them to see the brighter side of life.

The Executive Director of WYO-Ghana, Mr Godfred Gogo, said the goodwill effort is not a one-off gesture, but hope to share love and joy with the vulnerable as and when and to get them to improve upon their lives by learning a skill or two which would make them afford a sustainable livelihood.



Chief Inspectors Sulemana Mohammed, Rashid Abdul and Margaret Ampomah, all Station officers of Kotobabi, Tesano and Nima Police Stations, were grateful for the gesture and thanked the organization for reaching out to the inmates at a time when other families are celebrating in the comfort of their homes.







About WYO



The WYO is an NGO working at creating opportunities for the youth through digital, technical and vocational skills training as well as exchange and volunteer programmes, with the ultimate goal of making them employable, both through entrepreneurship and for corporate environments.



WYO Ghana is a sister organization of WYO Inc in the USA.