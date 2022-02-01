Wa Ambulance service chief decries bad media reportage about the outfit

The National Ambulance Service remains the most vilified by the media

Correspondence from Upper West Region

The Upper West Regional Administrator of the National Ambulance Service has bemoaned what he describes as persistent negative media reportage about the outfit by some media houses in the Wa Municipality.



Mr. Osman Mahamoud venting his frustrations to GhanaWeb on Monday, January 31, 2022, said he found it most intriguing that any time the name of the service came up in the local media, it was always for the wrong reasons.



According to him, apart from the fact that such criticisms were often not being supported by any facts, his outfit was hardly afforded the chance to respond to such allegations against them which he intimated makes a mockery of the ethics of journalism.



Falling short of mentioning the name of the journalist and his media house, he alleged that the said media personality has gained notoriety for taking the outfit to the cleaners on his programme with the least opportunity without necessarily cross-checking his facts as he has never seen anything good about their work.



He posited that despite all the good works and sacrifices staff of the National Ambulance Service put in their work, the outfit remained the most vilified by the said media person emphasising that the media have never visited the outfit in order to appreciate the challenges the service faces in the discharge of its operations.

While assuring the service's commitment to continue serving the public professionally in line with acceptable standards, he charged the media to eschew bias and be fair, balanced, and accurate in their reportage.



Speaking further about the teething challenges confronting the service, Mr. Osman indicated that currently he was playing multiple roles in addition to his mandate as the Regional Administrator due to inadequate staffing at the outfit.



He said, as a result, he has often been overwhelmed by workload at the station and therefore called for additional staff to ensure the smooth running of their operations.



In addition, he also requested additional ambulances for the Simon Diodong University and Bulenga stations.



Mr. Osman Mahamoud also appealed for the building of permanent structures for the ambulance stations to protect the ambulance vehicles that are often left at the mercy of the scorching sun due to the lack of a proper parking space to shade them.