Wa Bishop appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis

Pope Francis to appoint 21 new Cardinals



New Catholic Church Cardinals to be officially outdoored on August 16, 2022



The Wa Diocese Bishop of the Catholic Church, Most Reverend Richard Kuuia Baawobr has been appointed a Cardinal by the leader of the church, Pope Francis.



Bishop Baawobr is among 21 bishops who will be enlisted into the Consistory of the church come August 16, 2022, by the Pope.



Known in Ghana and across Africa for his charity works, Bishop Baawobr is a member of the Society of the Missionaries of Africa who has distinguished himself as having immense love for persons suffering from mental health challenges and individuals abandoned by their families.



He was born on June 21, 1959, in Tom-Zendagangn, Ko in the Nandon District of Ghana’s Wa Diocese and had his primary education at Tom-Zendagangn from 1965 to 1972. He continued at the St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary in Wa from 1971 to 1977.

He had his secondary education at the Nandom Secondary School.



In 1979, he went to St. Victor’s Major Seminary at Tamale as a Diocesan Seminarian.



He joined the Society of Missionaries of Africa (M.Afr.) in 1981 after his Philosophical Studies.



Bishop Baawobr is one of the only two Africans out of the 21 bishops who will be appointed cardinals by the Pope on August 16.



This new position will make him a member of the Catholic Church Council which among other things is responsible for electing a new Pope upon the retirement or demise of a current pope.



He follows the footsteps of Former Archbishop of Tamale, Cardinal Peter Dery and Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson as the third Ghanaian to be appointed a Cardinal of the Catholic Church.