Wa Killings: Another suspect arrested

Arrested Police Two people have been arrested in connection to the serial killings in Wa

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the serial killings in Wa in the Upper West Region.

This brings to 2 the total number of persons arrested in connection with the mysterious death of some individuals in Wa in the past five months.

The first suspect, Adongo Kankani, was arrested on September 19.

He was arrested at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.

The Concerned Youth reportedly apprehended the second suspect at Siiriyiri, Dailyguidenetwork reports.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has deployed a total of 305 police personnel to beef up security in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The personnel are to help restore calm as residents have been living in fear due to serial killings of some security guards over the past five months.

