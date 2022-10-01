3
Menu
News

Wa Killings: Bagbin pleads with residents to volunteer information

Speaker Alban Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has appealed to residents of Wa to remain patriotic and volunteer information that will unearth the mystery behind the killings in the municipality.

He said there was no magic the security agencies could perform to identify and arrest the perpetrators unless residents cooperated and volunteered information.

Mr. Bagbin made the appeal in Wa during a ceremony to commission the renovated stands of the Wa Sports Stadium.

The Speaker renovated the only two stands at the Stadium after they were ripped off by a rainstorm some years ago, rendering the facility unfriendly for sporting activities.

“I want to use this occasion to plead with citizens of Wa to help in volunteering information about suspicious characters who might be those killing our watchmen. Without your support and cooperation, it will be difficult to end these killings,” he said.

Mr. Bagbin said the killings started in Wa with mad people being the targets, saying; “We no longer see mad people on our streets because they mysteriously vanished. It’s the turn of watchmen…and it might be you or me if the watchmen too are finished”.

He said it was important for the citizens to remain each other’s keeper, stop hating one another and unite to fight the common enemy, and make Wa a safe place to live.

Mr. Bagbin commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, and the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, for beefing up security in the Wa Municipality.

Source: GNA
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: