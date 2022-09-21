Wa Killings: Residents must allow police alone to crime scenes – Forensic expert

A scene of where a body was retrieved

A Forensic expert at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Richmond Afoakwah, has questioned the propriety of community members joining investigators at crime scenes.

Special purpose police intelligence and investigation team are currently working with members of the Bamahu community in Wa to retrieve bodies in the serial killings and disappearances that has hit the enclave.



Speaking on Starr Today with Lily Mohammed Tuesday, Dr. Afoakwah argued that the community joining the security personnel in search of the bodies of victims could largely compromise the integrity of the crime scene.



“Because the community members have no idea of how to go to the crime scene, the evidence if there are any at the scene where they pick bodies, once those evidence are trampled upon and compromised, it becomes very difficult.



“Once the scene has been noticed the community people will have to trust the police and leave everything in the hands of the professionals who will now do the investigation and the search. The police have been trained to handle such issues.” Mr. Afoakwah stated.

He also advised against any undue pressure on the Ghana Police Service in relation to the arrests of the perpetrators.



“There are actually no timelines for investigations, once you begin to give time limits you rush through investigation and unable to do proper crime investigations. Crime scene investigation can take some time, especially where it is alleged that some more bodies are yet to be found,” he said.



Dr. Afoakwah further indicated that the community must allow the police to gather all the evidence of the crime so as to make prosecution easy in court.