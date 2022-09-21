Wa Killings: Support the police to end this menace - Nana Akomea tells residents

Intercity STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has lauded the Ghana Police Service for their arrest of a suspect in connection with recent killings in Wa municipality in the Upper West Region.

Fear has gripped residents at Wa following serial killings and kidnapping in the municipality.



The suspect, Kankani Adongo, was arrested at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.



The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned to face justice.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has also assured the community that the Police will arrest all the perpetrators as they don't believe the crimes were committed by one suspect.

“Be assured that we will keep improving on the security situation because we are there for you,” IGP assured the residents.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show with Nana Yaw Kesseh, Nana Akomea bemoaned the shocking incident but strongly believed the Police will find all the accomplices.



He asked the residents to assist the Police to bring closure to the murders in the Region saying, "let us all support the Police to ensure these killings at Wa come to an end and the suspects arrested . . . even if it's in Accra that about 10 people have been killed in three weeks - one month - there will be fears, not to talk of Wa. So, we commend the Police for taking swift steps and pray for a way forward so that our people in Wa will have peace".



